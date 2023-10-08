Home

News

Israel-Palestine Conflict: India Offers Emergency Assistance For Indian Nationals, Issues 24-Hour Helpline

Israel-Palestine Conflict: India Offers Emergency Assistance For Indian Nationals, Issues 24-Hour Helpline

Seeing the increasing tensions in the Israel-Palestine Conflict, the Indian Representative Office to Palestine has offered emergency assistance for Indian Nationals and has also issued a 24-hour helpline. Know more..

Israel Palestine Conflict (Image_Reuters)

New Delhi: The deadly attacks on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist Movement, Hamas have shook the world; there has been grave loss of life and property. Keeping in mind the safety of the Indian officials in Palestine, the Indian Representative Office there, has issued a 24×7 helpline number and has offered assistance for Indian Nationals in case of any emergency or requirement. This assistance comes after two deadly ‘surprise attacks’ by Palestine’s Hamas where thousands of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip on Israel, killing approximately 250 people and injuring more than a thousand of them. According to a report by Times of India, many Israelis have also been held as hostages in Gaza. Know more about the emergency assistance offered to Indians amid the war between Israel and Palestine..

Trending Now

India’s Representative Office To Palestine Offers Assistance To Indians

As mentioned earlier, India’s Representative Office to Palestine has offered 24-hour emergency assistance for Indian Nationals in Palestine. The Representative Office wrote on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), “Public Notice In light of the prevailing security situation, Indian nationals in Palestine can directly contact the Representative Office of India to address any case of emergency or needed assistance on the 24-hour Emergency Helpline: Jawwal: 0592-916418, WhatsApp:+970-59291641.”

You may like to read

Indian Embassy In Israel Issues Advisory

Similarly, an advisory has also been issued for the nationals by the Indian Embassy in Israel, who requested the people to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols. The advisory read, “In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters. For additional information, please see the Israeli Home Front Command website (https://www.oref.org.il/en or their preparedness brochure. In case of an emergency, please contact us at +97235226748, or leave a message a cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in. The Embassy personnel remain at your disposal for any further guidance.”

Israel-Palestine Conflict Today

In case you are not aware, know what has been going on between Palestine and Israel since yesterday, October 7, 2023. At about 6:30 am (local time), a barrage of rocket fire began from Gaza into Israel, hitting several cities including Tel Aviv, Rehovot, Gedera and Ashkelon. This was followed by several Hamas terrorists entering Israel from the Gaza Strip and taking over Israeli towns. Hamas military commander Muhammad Al-Deif called the operation “Al-Aqsa Storm” and said that the assault on Israel was a response to attacks on women, the desecration of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and the ongoing siege of Gaza, CNN reported. Hours later, Hamas fired rockets on Israel, again, taking the death toll to 250 and the number of injured to at least 1,104 according to latest reports.

(Inputs From ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES