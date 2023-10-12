Israel-Palestine Conflict: Meet Nisha & Riya, Two Gujarati Women From Junagadh Serving The Israeli Army

New Delhi: As Israel continued heavy bombardments from the air, sea, and land across the Gaza Strip in retaliation against the October 7 Hamas attack, two women of Gujarati origin are in the limelight as they took up arms to serve in the Israeli Army. Reportedly, Nisha is posted in the Communication and Cyber Security Department and is also in charge of the frontline unit, fiercely taking on challenges. Riya is currently doing her commando training for getting a permanent commission in the world’s strongest army.

The fathers of these two women, Jivabhai Muliyasia and Savdasbhai Muliyasia, hail from Kothadi village in Manavadar taluka of Junagadh. They left for Israel years ago and acquired Israeli citizenship. Muliyasias have settled in Israel for years. Jivabhai runs a general store in the capital Tel Aviv.

In Israel, it is mandatory for people over the age of 18 to enlist in the army. Exceptions are made only for physically and mentally challenged persons while performing artists and players are given a relaxation of 75 per cent in their compulsory enlisting period of 2 years and eight months for men and two for women. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has almost equal number of men and women in it.

Talking about his daughter, Jivabhai Muliyasia had earlier said, “My daughter had been stationed at the borders of Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Egypt for the past two years. She was stationed in Gush Den, the battleground from which Israeli forces were attacking Hamas in Gaza in 2021.”

However, the two women of Gujarati origin are not taking part in the ongoing war in Israel, which is home to a significant number of Gujaratis.

Various media reports claim that Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his wife Anjaliben had paid a visit to Jivabhai’s residence in Tel Aviv during his previous visit.

Israel-Gaza conflict update

In its latest situation update, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that of the total displaced persons in Gaza, 218,597 or 65 per cent were taking shelter in 92 schools run by the UN Relief Works Agency (UNRWA) as of Thursday morning.

“Numerous residential buildings in densely populated areas, including Al Karama neighborhood in Gaza North, as well as Al Rimal, and Al Naser in Gaza city have been among the most heavily targeted, leading to casualties among the elderly, women, and children,” the OCHA said.

Since the start of hostilities, at least 28 Palestinian families have had all their members killed.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Public Works and Housing, at least 2,540 housing units have been destroyed, or severely damaged and rendered uninhabitable, and another 22,850 sustained moderate to minor damage.

Meanwhile, more than 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals have been killed by Palestinians in Israel, according to Israel Ministry of Health.

At least 3,192 people have been injured, the Ministry said, adding that the vast majority of the Israeli casualties occurred on October 7.

