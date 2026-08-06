Israel PM Netanyahu dials PM Modi on West Asia, discusses strategic partnership

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening India-Israel cooperation across a range of sectors for the mutual benefit of both countries, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. File image/PTI

PM Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone conversation on Thursday, focusing on the progress of bilateral ties between India and Israel as well as the ongoing situation in West Asia.

“Received a phone call from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We reviewed progress on various aspects of the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership which continues to grow from strength-to-strength. We also exchanged views on the current situation in West Asia,” PM Modi posted on X after the phone call.

Received a phone call from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We reviewed progress on various aspects of the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership which continues to grow from strength-to-strength. We also exchanged views on the current situation in West Asia.@netanyahu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2026

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), during their conversation, the two leaders reviewed sustained progress in India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the bilateral cooperation across various sectors for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

“The two leaders agreed to remain in touch,” the PMO stated.

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In February, Prime Minister Modi, accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising of senior ministers and officials, paid a two-day State Visit to Israel on the invitation of Netanyahu.

During the visit, both leaders recalled PM Modi’s historic visit to Israel in 2017 and Netanyahu’s visit to India in 2018, which together laid the foundation for a new era of partnership and collaboration.

They noted the “immense progress” made in the India-Israel bilateral relationship across diverse domains, including emerging technologies, cyber, agriculture, water management, health, entrepreneurship, defence, security, and more. PM Modi and Netanyahu also agreed and decided to elevate the Strategic Partnership to a new level – ‘A Special Strategic Partnership for Peace, Innovation and Prosperity’.

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“The Prime Ministers reaffirmed their shared vision for a robust special strategic partnership rooted in mutual aspirations for peace, security and prosperity through technological innovations and entrepreneurship. The leaders acknowledged that Indian and Israeli capabilities complement each other perfectly – Israel is a global powerhouse of technology and innovation, India serves as a hub of talent, manufacturing excellence and entrepreneurial energy.

“The Prime Ministers affirmed their commitment to integrating India’s and Israel’s advancements in AI, cybersecurity, semiconductors, quantum computing, biotechnology, agriculture and water management, defence platforms, and space exploration. This partnership strengthens India’s vision of an ‘Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat 2047’, aims to spark the next wave of technological transformation and shared progress of both countries,” the India-Israel Joint Statement issued on February 26 noted.