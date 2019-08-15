New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu‘s bonhomie is not hidden from the world and it resurfaced again on Thursday when the latter in a video message wished India a joyous Independence Day.

“It’s genuine friendship”, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said as he greeted “my friend Prime Minister Modi” and the people of India on the occasion of its 73rd Independence day.

Posting a video on Twitter of his meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Israeli Prime Minister said: “To my friend Prime Minister Modi and the people of India. Namastey! Happy Independence Day!

“The relations between India and Israel are like never before. It’s not merely cooperation in so many fields, it’s genuine friendship. Happy Independence Day.”

יום העצמאות שמח הודו! 🇮🇱🇮🇳

Happy Independence Day India! सभी भारतवासियों को इजरायल की ओर से स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनायें।@NarendraModi pic.twitter.com/7afares7we — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) August 15, 2019

Notably, the post also had a message in Hindi which read, “All Israelites wish Indians a very happy Independence Day”.

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “My friend Bibi, as always, your wishes have touched all Indians. May India and Israel become even closer friends in the years to come.”

This adorable exchange between the two world leaders is one amongst many they have held in the past.

Earlier in August, the two wished both nations on Friendship Day.

“Happy #FriendshipDay2019 India! May our ever-strengthening friendship and growing partnership touch greater heights,” the Israeli Embassy in India tweeted.

“Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge (This friendship we’ll not break),” the tweet added in Hindi which is part of the hit song that featured actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra riding a motorcycle.

It also included a montage of photos of Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu shaking hands and embracing.

With IANS inputs