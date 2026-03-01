Israel, US ATTACK Iran LIVE: Shia Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir, Lucknow protest over Ayatollah Khamenei’s killing

Home

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in Israeli and US strikes

Israel, US ATTACK Iran LIVE: Shia Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban on Sunday staged a protest against the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in Israeli and US strikes. Later, the news was also confirmed by Iran’s state media, which informed about the declaration of 40 days of national mourning. Trump also warned that the military strikes by the US will continue. Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) announced that veteran military officer Ahmad Vahidi will be its new Commander-in-Chief. Vahidi served as Minister of Defence and Minister of Interior.

Check all the latest updates regarding the US, Israel-Iran conflict here.

