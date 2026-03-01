  • Home
  • News
  • Israel, US ATTACK Iran LIVE: Shia Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir, Lucknow protest over Ayatollah Khameneis killing
live

Israel, US ATTACK Iran LIVE: Shia Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir, Lucknow protest over Ayatollah Khamenei’s killing

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in Israeli and US strikes

Published date india.com Published: March 1, 2026 10:02 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
Ayatollah Khamenei
Israel, US ATTACK Iran LIVE: Shia Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir protest over Ayatollah Khamenei’s killing

Israel, US ATTACK Iran LIVE: Shia Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban on Sunday staged a protest against the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in Israeli and US strikes. Later, the news was also confirmed by Iran’s state media, which informed about the declaration of 40 days of national mourning. Trump also warned that the military strikes by the US will continue. Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) announced that veteran military officer Ahmad Vahidi will be its new Commander-in-Chief. Vahidi served as Minister of Defence and Minister of Interior.

Also Read: Iran Big Breaking: Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi appointed as IRGC’s new Commander-in-Chief, says Report

Check all the latest updates regarding the US, Israel-Iran conflict here.

Live Updates

  • Mar 1, 2026 11:15 AM IST

    Additional launches were fired toward the State of Israel. You are requested to continue to heed the instructions of the Home Front Command and the guidelines distributed to you. The IDF Spokesperson reiterates and emphasizes not to publish or share locations and documentation of impacts. The aerial defense array identifies and intercepts threats at all times.

  • Mar 1, 2026 11:15 AM IST

  • Mar 1, 2026 10:57 AM IST

    The IDF clarifies that in the event you received an alert, you must remain in the protected space and not exit until receiving an explicit instruction from the Home Front Command.

    If no alert was received, stay in proximity to the protected space.

    The IDF Spokesperson reiterates and emphasizes not to publish or share locations and documentation of impacts.

    The air defense array identifies and intercepts threats at all times.

  • Mar 1, 2026 10:53 AM IST

    Latest Visuals;

  • Mar 1, 2026 10:21 AM IST

  • Mar 1, 2026 10:07 AM IST

    Latest Visuals;

  • Mar 1, 2026 10:06 AM IST

  • Mar 1, 2026 10:05 AM IST

    Latest Visuals;

  • Mar 1, 2026 10:05 AM IST
    Shia Muslims staged a protest in Lucknow against the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
  • Mar 1, 2026 10:03 AM IST

    Latest Visuals;

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.