Israeli Embassy Confirms Blast Near Consulate Building; Key Updates

New Delhi: The Israeli embassy in India has confirmed the news reports that were saying a blast took place near the consulate building on Tuesday evening. Delhi Police on Tuesday received a call that a blast had been carried out near the Israel Embassy in the Chanakyapuri area this evening; however, officials said that nothing as such was found at the spot of the incident. The call was received by Delhi Fire Services at around 6 PM.

“We can confirm that around 5:08 (PM) there was a blast in close proximity to the embassy. The Delhi police and the security team are still investigating the situation,’ the embassy’s spokesperson was quoted saying in areport by Inida Today.

Deputy Ambassador of Israel to India, Ohad Nakash Kaynar says, “This is evening several minutes after 5, an explosion occurred in close proximity of the Embassy. All our diplomats and workers are safe. Our security teams are working in full cooperation with local Delhi security and they will investigate the matter further.”

#WATCH | Deputy Ambassador of Israel to India, Ohad Nakash Kaynar says, “This is evening several minutes after 5, an explosion occurred in close proximity of the Embassy. All our diplomats and workers are safe. Our security teams are working in full cooperation with local Delhi… pic.twitter.com/jqQSTJMgKQ — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023

“So far, nothing has been found at the location,” Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services, said.

The Delhi Police Crime Unit team and forensics team are present on the spot.

Also, Forensic Science Laboratory sources said that, till now, nothing has been found on the spot.

“Search is ongoing. The sound of a blast was heard from a security official standing there,” FSL sources said.

A security guard standing near the embassy said,” I heard a loud noise at around 5 PM. The noise was similar to a tyre burst. I also saw smoke going up near a tree.” In this regard, sources in the special cell have said that no such blast occurred here.

Further details are awaited.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.