‘Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Should Be Shot And Killed Without Trial’, Says Congress MP Citing Nuremberg Trials

Rajmohan Unnithan suggested the "Nuremberg model" against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu: Presently, the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) is engaged in a fierce ground battle supported by relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip to demolish the Palestinian militant group Hamas and dismantle its entire infrastructure and underground tunnel network following the October 7 terror attacks carried out by the latter. Amidst all this, Congress Lok Sabha MP Rajmohan Unnithan from Kerala dropped a bombshell on Saturday by suggesting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “should be shot and killed without a trial”.

Rajmohan Unnithan represents the Kasaragod constituency in Kerala.

Rajmohan Unnithan Advocates Nuremberg Model

Further, Rajmohan Unnithan while speaking at a rally to demonstrate solidarity with Palestine amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas armed conflict in Palestine suggested the “Nuremberg model” (invoking the trial of Nazis in Nuremberg for the Jewish holocaust) against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The rally was organised by the Kasaragod United Muslim Jamaath on Friday.

“You can ask what should be done to those who break all agreements under the Geneva Convention. After the Second World War, there was something called the Nuremberg trials for bringing those (Nazis) guilty of war crimes to justice. The Nuremberg model to shoot those accused of war crimes dead without trial. It is high time that the Nuremberg model was applied here (against the Israeli PM). Today, Benjamin Netanyahu is standing before the world as a war criminal. It’s high time that Netanyahu was shot and killed without a trial because of the atrocities that his forces are committing on Palestinians,” said Unnithan.

Congress’s Stand

Earlier, on Friday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh released an official party statement, condemning the Israeli operations in Gaza and demanding that the Centre intervene to bring a ceasefire at the earliest.

India’s Stand On Israel-Palestine Issue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condemned the mounting civilian deaths in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war as he said “new challenges are emerging from the events in West Asia”.

Prime Minister Modi during his opening address at the Voice of Global South Summit earlier on Friday said, “For global prosperity, sabka saath and sabka vikas is paramount. We all are seeing that new challenges are emerging from the events in the West Asia region. India has condemned the terrorist attack in Israel on October 7. We have laid emphasis on exercising restraint, dialogue, and diplomacy.”

PM Modi said that India has also sent humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine.

“We also strongly condemn the deaths of civilians in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. After talking to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, we have also sent humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine,” he added.

International Reaction To Israeli Military Raids In Gaza

Meanwhile, in a significant move, South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Comoros, and Djibouti jointly submitted a referral to the International Criminal Court (ICC), urging an investigation into potential crimes in Palestinian territories, CNN reported citing ICC prosecutor Karim Khan.

“In accordance with the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, a State Party may refer to the Prosecutor a situation in which one or more crimes within the jurisdiction of the Court appear to have been committed requesting the Prosecutor to investigate the situation for the purpose of determining whether one or more specific persons should be charged with the commission of such crimes,” Khan said in a statement.

Hamas has many of its bases within Gaza’s crowded neighborhoods and Israel is targeting those bastions, but the victims are often everyday Palestinians, many of whom have yet to be found as they are feared to be buried in rubble.

According to the Palestinian health authorities, more than 11,400 Palestinians have been killed, two-thirds of them women and children. The U.N. Humanitarian Affairs office estimates that about 2,700 people, including 1,500 children, are missing and believed to be buried in the ruins of the buildings destroyed by the uncompromising air and missile strikes by the Israeli military.

