Shimla: The Israeli trekker who went missing on the Hampta Pass trek route in Himachal Pradesh has been traced and is safe at a campsite, according to Lahaul-Spiti Superintendent of Police (SP), Manav Verma on Monday. The official informed that the helicopter which located him belonged to the Israel Embassy. An Israeli trekker went missing at Hampta Pass Trek between Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts earlier today.

Lahaul-Spiti district emergency operation centre had informed that two Israeli Trekkers– Yuvan Cohan and Ran — were crossing Hamta Pass, while Cohan reached Koksar area on Sunday late night, Ran has not reach till Monday morning.

Police team along with locals were dispatched to the location to trace and rescue the missing trekker.