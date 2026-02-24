Home

Israels Opposition to boycott PM Modis address to Knesset as mark of protest, says there is no opposition to India; What is the whole matter?

The Netanyahu government is linking the opposition's move to dragging a foreign friend into domestic politics.

New Delhi: A ruckus has erupted in the Israeli Parliament ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. Opposition parties in Israel have announced they will boycott Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in the Knesset (Israeli Parliament). The controversy began with Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana’s decision not to invite the President of the Supreme Court to attend the special session. The opposition stated that the Netanyahu government is ignoring Yitzhak Amit, the president of the Supreme Court, making it impossible for him to attend the Indian Prime Minister’s address.

The opposition boycott has created an uncomfortable situation surrounding the Indian Prime Minister’s visit. Half of the Parliament being empty during the address by the leader of Israel’s friendly country would send a negative message. A plan is being developed to avoid this situation. Israeli broadcaster KAN News reported on Monday that Speaker Amir Ohana is planning to call former MPs to fill the vacant seats.

The Netanyahu government is linking the opposition’s move to dragging a foreign friend into domestic politics. However, the opposition has denied these allegations and tried to clarify that it is not opposed to India or Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yair Lapid, the Leader of the Opposition, wrote on X on Monday, “We want to be in session. We need to be in session.” He urged Netanyahu to ensure that the President of the Supreme Court is summoned so that the opposition can participate. Earlier on Thursday, he said in the Knesset that the opposition does not want to embarrass India.

Serious questions are being raised about the Israeli opposition’s boycott. Notably, in a similar situation, Argentine President Javier Mailey and US President Donald Trump addressed the Israeli Parliament, but the opposition participated. Yitzhak Amit was not invited at that time. Israeli Speaker Amir Ohana called the opposition’s threat an illegitimate weapon and urged Lapid not to harm Israel’s relations with India.

