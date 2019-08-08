New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced ‘Vikram Sarabhai Journalism Award in Space Science, Technology and Research’ as a reward and recognition to journalists who have been actively contributing towards the field of space science, applications, and research.

The nominations are open to all Indian journalists and those articles that are published from the year 2019 till 2020 can be submitted, stated ISRO. Candidates will be nominated and judged based on certain criteria. Names of those selected will be declared on August 1, 2020, added the space agency.

Notably, there are two categories of awards instituted by ISRO in the field of journalism. The awards are basically a part of the centenary year celebrations of the father of Indian space programme namely Vikram Sarabhai.

The first category of the award includes a cash price of Rs 5,00,000, a medal and citation. The award goes to two journalists or freelancers of print media. The articles or the success stories can be published in Hindi, English, or Regional languages in popular Periodicals, Science magazines, or Journals in India from 2019 to 2020.

The second category of the award, on the other hand, is inclusive of 3 cash prizes such as Rs 3,00,000, Rs 2,00,000 and Rs 1,00,000 and citation each. This is applicable for journalists or freelancers of print media whose articles or success stories are published in either Hindi, English, Regional languages in popular newspapers or news magazines in India during the one year time indicated in the proposal.