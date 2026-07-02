ISRO Bomb threat: Office vacated as threat mail sent to chairman Dr V Narayanan

An immediate security sweep was initiated at the space agency after a hoax bomb threat email targeting ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan led authorities to track and apprehend a Ghaziabad resident.

Written by: Abhijeet Sen Edited by: Abhijeet Sen
Updated: July 2, 2026, 4:26 PM IST
ISRO Bomb threat: Office vacated as threat mail sent to chairman Dr V Narayanan
ISRO में काम करने का शानदार मौका

New Delhi: In a significant development, a bomb threat mail was sent to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters in Bengaluru. In the recent update, Police personnel, along with the dog squad and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), rushed to the premises after the threat was received, they said.

According to police, all staff were evacuated as a precautionary measure while a thorough search of the building was carried out. Nothing suspicious was found during the operation, and the threat was later declared a hoax, a senior police officer said.

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Police said the Sanjaynagar Police Station is verifying the source of the email and other details, a report by PTI news agency said.

Further investigation is underway.

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About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

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