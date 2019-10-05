New Delhi: ISRO chief K Sivan has yet again won hearts all over the country after he was spotted travelling in the economy class on an Indigo flight. As ISRO chief boarded the flight, his co-passengers welcomed him a round of applause.
In the viral video, Sivan, who spearheaded the Chandrayaan-2 Moon mission, can be seen interacting with the crew members, who later insisted him for taking selfies with them.
Twitterati also appreciated the ISRO chief’s humbleness and called him a ‘great combination’ of modesty and brilliance.
Take a look at some of the tweets here:
Notably, Sivan became a household name for his efforts he put in at the time of India’s Chandraayan-2 moon mission. However, the link between Chandrayaan-2 and control center was lost when the lander was at an altitude of 2.1 km.