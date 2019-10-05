New Delhi: ISRO chief K Sivan has yet again won hearts all over the country after he was spotted travelling in the economy class on an Indigo flight. As ISRO chief boarded the flight, his co-passengers welcomed him a round of applause.

In the viral video, Sivan, who spearheaded the Chandrayaan-2 Moon mission, can be seen interacting with the crew members, who later insisted him for taking selfies with them.

ISRO Chairman travelling in the economy class in INDIGO…A big SALUTE to this simplicity… PROUD of you Mr.Sivan 🙏🙏👏👏🇮🇳🇮🇳#Simplicity pic.twitter.com/VFTIIXCPoK — Subba Rao🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@yessirtns) October 1, 2019

Twitterati also appreciated the ISRO chief’s humbleness and called him a ‘great combination’ of modesty and brilliance.

Take a look at some of the tweets here:

Flying economy class ! That’s also so good to see ! 🙏🏻 People like him are so inspiring! Hope new gen learns from likes of him! 💕🙏🏻 — Ritu (@RitumoudgilRitu) October 4, 2019