  • Home
  • News
  • ISRO faces major setback: PSLV-C62 loses control in space, what happened to 16 satellites?

ISRO faces major setback: PSLV-C62 loses control in space, what happened to 16 satellites?

ISRO’s PSLV-C62 mission encountered a technical anomaly minutes after its successful launch on Monday. The technical issue was encountered during the third stage of flight, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan confirmed. The spacecraft carried Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-N1) and several commercial payloads.

Published date india.com Updated: January 12, 2026 1:00 PM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
isro
ISRO faces major setback: PSLV-C62 loses control in space, what happened to 16 satellites? Pslv launch Sriharikota

ISRO Faced Major Setback: What comes as a major setback to India’s space ambitions as Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) PSLV-C62 mission ended in failure on Monday. All 16 satellites carried by the PSLV rocket were lost in space despite a successful liftoff from Sriharikota. The 260-tonne PSLV-DL variant was launched from Sriharikota at around 10:19 am. The launch was successful and the spacecraft performed normally through the first two stages and separation.

ISRO Faced Major Setback: PSLV-C62 loses control

However, mission control team were shocked after knowing about a sudden technical after third-stage ignition, confirming a failure to insert the satellites into orbit, similar to last year’s PSLV-C61 failure.

ISRO Faced Major Setback: What Did ISRO Chief Say?

“The performance of the vehicle at the end of the third stage was nominal, and then a disturbance in roll rates and a deviation in flight path was noticed. We are analysing the data, and we will come back with more updates,” ISRO chief V Narayanan confirmed.

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.