ISRO faces major setback: PSLV-C62 loses control in space, what happened to 16 satellites?
ISRO’s PSLV-C62 mission encountered a technical anomaly minutes after its successful launch on Monday. The technical issue was encountered during the third stage of flight, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan confirmed. The spacecraft carried Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-N1) and several commercial payloads.
ISRO Faced Major Setback: What comes as a major setback to India’s space ambitions as Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) PSLV-C62 mission ended in failure on Monday. All 16 satellites carried by the PSLV rocket were lost in space despite a successful liftoff from Sriharikota. The 260-tonne PSLV-DL variant was launched from Sriharikota at around 10:19 am. The launch was successful and the spacecraft performed normally through the first two stages and separation.
The PSLV-C62 mission encountered an anomaly during end of the PS3 stage. A detailed analysis has been initiated.
ISRO Faced Major Setback: PSLV-C62 loses control
However, mission control team were shocked after knowing about a sudden technical after third-stage ignition, confirming a failure to insert the satellites into orbit, similar to last year’s PSLV-C61 failure.
ISRO Faced Major Setback: What Did ISRO Chief Say?
“The performance of the vehicle at the end of the third stage was nominal, and then a disturbance in roll rates and a deviation in flight path was noticed. We are analysing the data, and we will come back with more updates,” ISRO chief V Narayanan confirmed.
