Sriharikota: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its PSLV C-52 rocket, carrying earth observation satellite EOS-04 along with two co-passenger pay loads lifted off from the spaceport in Sriharikota early on Monday.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C52) blasted off at 05:59 am from the first launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, at the end of a 25-hour countdown, marking the space agency's first mission launch in 2022.

#WATCH | Indian Space Research Organisation launches PSLV-C52/EOS-04 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (Source: ISRO) pic.twitter.com/g92XSaHP9r — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

ISRO tweeted about the launch’s success saying, “India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C52 injected Earth Observation Satellite EOS-04, into an intended sun synchronous polar orbit of 529 km altitude at 06:17 hours IST on February 14, 2022 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, Sriharikota.”

EOS-04, with a mission life of ten years, is a Radar Imaging Satellite designed to provide high-quality images under all weather conditions for applications such as Agriculture, Forestry and Plantations, Soil Moisture and Hydrology and Flood mapping.

The rocket also carried two small satellites, INSPIREsat-1 and INS-2TD, as co-passengers.

