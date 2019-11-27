New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Wednesday launched CARTOSAT-3 along with 13 other commercial nano-satellites for the US. This is an advanced earth imaging and mapping satellite.

Watch Live: Launch of Cartosat-3 and 13 USA’s Nanosatellite by PSLV-C47 https://t.co/wvdBy25uCG — ISRO (@isro) November 27, 2019

CARTOSAT-3, which is the ninth in the series, was launched from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota at the scheduled time of 9.28 am. This was the 74th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C47 carried the CARTOSAT-3 satellite along with the other commercial nano-satellites for the US.

This ‘third generation agile advanced satellite’ Cartosat-3 would be placed at an inclination of 97.5 degrees in an orbit of 509 km. This satellite, which comes with a high-resolution imaging capability, has an overall mass of 1,625 kg. Besides, it comes with a mission life of five years. The purpose of Cartosat-3 is to address the users’ growing demands for large-scale urban planning, rural resource and infrastructure development, coastal land use, and land cover.

Using the six solid strap-on motors, PSLV-C47 would also carry all the 13 commercial nanosatellites from the United States of America in association with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) of the Department of Space. PSLV-C47 is the 21st flight of PSLV in the ‘XL’ configuration. Among the 13 commercial nanosatellites are FLOCK-4P, 12 in numbers, with an objective to observe the earth and a satellite named MESHBED, with an objective of communication testbed.