Chennai: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has rectified the ‘minor’ technical snag in Cryogenic Upper Stage of GSLV-MkIII, which had forced authorities to call off Chandrayaan-2 mission this Monday.

This means that ISRO is looking at July 21 or 22 for another attempt, sources were quoted by dailies as saying. The technical teams working at the Sriharikota launch pad also said on Wednesday that they were “confident of rectifying the snag” in the next 48 hours.

Reports said the space agency is keen on the July 21-22 window because these are the earliest dates on which it will get a chance to navigate the lunar craft to the Moon’s orbit. The next possible window will open up only in September.

Scientists said the selection of a precise launch window is crucial. The spacecraft has to reach the desired orbit burning less fuel and allow lander and rover to conduct experiments for a maximum period of one full Moon day, which is equivalent to 14 Earth days.

A leading daily quoted sources as saying, “In all likelihood, July 22 could be the new launch date.”

ISRO director (media and public relations) Vivek Singh said, “Keep checking our website.”

This time, it may be a day launch unlike Monday’s 2.51 AM launch that had to be aborted. ISRO is likely to make the announcement in a day or two.

Chandrayaan-2 mission is led by two women scientists Muthayya Vanitha, who is the Project Director and Ritu Karidhal, Mission Director.