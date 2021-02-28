Sriharikota: In the first mission of 2021, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday morning successfully launched the Indian polar rocket PSLV-C51 carrying Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Also Read - ISRO, MapmyIndia Join Hands to Offer Indigenous Mapping Solution to Take on Google Maps

At the end of a nearly 26-hour countdown, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C51 lifted off from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR), over 100 km from Chennai, at around 10.24 am.

Amazonia-1, the primary satellite successfully separated from fourth stage of PSLV-C51 and injected into orbit about 18 minutes after lift-off while the 18 co-passenger payloads, including one from Chennai-based Space Kidz India (SKI), also engraved with a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would be launched over the next two hours.

Watch the lift off of ISRO PSLV-C51 mission here:

After the launch, ISRO Chief K Sivan said, “In this mission, India and ISRO, feel extremely proud to launch the first satellite designed, integrated by Brazil. The satellite is in very good health. I congratulate the Brazilian team.”