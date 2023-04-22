Home

News

India

Watch: ISRO’s PSLV-C55/TeLEOS-2 Lifts Off from Sriharikota

Watch: ISRO’s PSLV-C55/TeLEOS-2 Lifts Off from Sriharikota

The 44.4 metre tall rocket blasted off from the first launch pad at the end of a 22.5 hour countdown at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, located about 135 km from Chennai.

ISRO's PSLV-C55/TeLEOS-2 Lifts Off from Sriharikota (IMAGE: ISRO)

New Delhi: In a major milestone, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday afternoon launched two Singapore satellites on board a polar satellite launch vehicle (PSLV) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

In its dedicated commercial mission through NSIL, ISRO’s workhorse launch vehicle carried with it TeLEOS-2 as primary satellite and Lumelite-4 as a co-passenger satellite that would be deployed into low earth orbit.

You may like to read

Watch Video

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches its PSLV-C55 with two Singaporean satellites for Earth observation, from Sriharikota. (Source: ISRO) pic.twitter.com/oKByHiqXjD — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023

ISRO’s PSLV-C55/TeLEOS-2: Key Details

The 44.4 metre tall rocket blasted off from the first launch pad at the end of a 22.5 hour countdown at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, located about 135 km from Chennai.

TeLEOS-2 is a synthetic aperture radar satellite developed under partnership between Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA), representing the Government of Singapore and ST Engineering.

After deployment of the satellite into the about 586 km orbit, it would be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the Government of Singapore.

TeLEOS-2 carries a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload. It would be used to provide all-weather day and night coverage and is capable of imaging at 1 metre full polarimetric resolution for Singapore.

Lumelite-4 satellite is co-developed by the Institute for Infocomm Research and Satellite Technology and Research Centre of the National University of Singapore.

It is an advanced 12U satellite developed for the technological demonstration of the High-Performance Space-borne VHF data Exchange System (VDES).

The objective of the satellite is to augment Singapore’s e-navigation maritime safety and benefit the global shipping community, ISRO said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.