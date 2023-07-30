Home

ISRO PSLV-C56 Mission: Watch India Launches Seven Foreign Satellites To Space, All You Need To Know

Sriharikota: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C56) today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The PSLV-C56 was launched from the first launch pad at around 6.30 am.

Watch The Launch Here

#WATCH | Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches its PSLV-C56 with six co-passenger satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. (Source: ISRO) pic.twitter.com/2I1pNvKvBH — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2023

Primary Payload Of The PSLV-C56 Mission

The main payload of the mission is the DS-SAR satellite, equipped with a Synthetic-aperture radar (SAR) capable of generating two-dimensional images or three-dimensional reconstructions of objects.

The DS-SAR satellite, weighing 360 kg, is a joint effort between DSTA, representing the Government of Singapore, and ST Engineering. It aims to fulfill the imagery requirements of various Singapore government agencies and ST Engineering’s commercial clients.

Launched into a Near-equatorial Orbit (NEO) at an altitude of 535 km, the satellite carries an SAR payload developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). This payload enables all-weather day and night coverage and has the capacity to capture images with a remarkable 1-meter resolution at full polarimetry.

With this high-resolution capability, the Singapore government can effectively assess damage caused by natural disasters, monitor land use, track deforestation, and support security and defence operations. Additionally, commercial customers can utilize the satellite for applications such as oil and gas exploration, agriculture monitoring, and infrastructure assessment.

Watch Live Feed Here

Other Payloads

In addition to the DS-SAR satellite, six co-passenger satellites have been launched into space. These include VELOX-AM, a microsatellite for technology demonstration; ARCADE, an experimental satellite for exploring atmospheric coupling and dynamics; SCOOB-II, a nanosatellite carrying a technology demonstrator payload; NuLIoN by NuSpace, an advanced nanosatellite enabling seamless IoT connectivity in both urban and remote areas; Galassia-2, a nanosatellite in low earth orbit; and ORB-12 STRIDER, a satellite developed through international collaboration.

PSLV-C56

This marks the 58th flight of PSLV and the 17th flight of PSLV in Core Alone configuration. Once all the satellites are deployed, the upper stage of the rocket will be maneuvered into a lower orbit to minimize its orbital life. The PSLV-C56 was launched from the First Launch Pad (FLP) at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota, as stated by ISRO.

The PSLV-C56 mission not only showcases India’s expertise in space technology but also reinforces international collaborations in space research.

