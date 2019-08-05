New Delhi: The Indian youth now has a chance to watch the landing of Chandrayaan-2 on Moon along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at ITS Bengaluru Centre.

Space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said it will be hosting an online quiz to increase awareness about the programme. The quiz will be conducted by ISRO in coordination with MyGov.in from August 10 to August 20.

Interestingly, the quiz competition will be time-bound and participants will get 5 minutes to answer 20 questions. These questions will be randomly picked from a question bank. Whoever gets the most answers correct would be the winner. In case there are multiple candidates with the same number of maximum correct answers, the one who took the least time would be declared the winner.

In a tweet, ISRO wrote “Participate and get a chance to watch the Landing of Chandrayaan 2 on the Moon live along with Honorable PM Narendra Modi Visit quiz.mygov.in for more details.”

The maximum score is 20. According to ISRO, the quiz cannot be paused or stopped once one has started it. All the terms and conditions related to the quiz are mentioned on the website and a participant must go through them once.

Also, two top-scoring students (from class 8 – 10 only) from each state and Union Territory will be invited to ISRO, Bengaluru Centre, to watch the landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the Moon, live along with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The shortlisted students along with a list of documents will also need to provide an affidavit from the school confirming that they are students of the school.