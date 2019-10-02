New Delhi: A scientist working at the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of the Indian Space Research Agency (ISRO) was on Tuesday found murdered in his apartment in Hyderabad.

According to the police reports, the victim, identified as S Suresh (56), was alone in his flat at Annapurna Apartment in Ameerpet area when the incident happened. He was allegedly hit on the head with a heavy object by unknown persons.

After his colleagues received no response on repeatedly calling him, they alerted his wife who stays in Chennai. The wife, along with other family members and the police rushed to his flat and broke open the door, only to find him lying dead.

The policy has sent his body for autopsy while the police are trying to put together clues gathered from the scene. They are also scanning the CCTV footage of the apartment complex to probe the case. An investigation is underway.

Suresh, who hailed from Kerala, was living in Hyderabad for 20 years. His wife was also working in the city but was transferred to Chennai in 2005. The couple has a son, who is settled in the US while their daughter lives in Delhi.