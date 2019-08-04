New Delhi: In a series of tweets on Sunday, the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) posted the first pictures of Earth as viewed by Chandrayaan-2 that was launched on July 22 from Sriharikota.

The latest images shared by ISRO show the different green and blue hues of Earth as sent back by the grand moon mission Chandrayaan-2’s LI4 Camera.

Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:37 UT pic.twitter.com/8N7c8CROjy — ISRO (@isro) August 4, 2019

Chandrayaan-2 on Friday afternoon completed its fourth of the five planned orbit-raising manoeuvre and it was raised to 277 x 89,472 km by firing the onboard motors for 646 seconds, the space agency had reported.

Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:34 UT pic.twitter.com/1XKiFCsOsR — ISRO (@isro) August 4, 2019

India’s ambitious low-cost space mission Chandrayaan-2 was launched into the Earth’s orbit in the heavy lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III), nicknamed as Bahubali.

Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:32 UT pic.twitter.com/KyqdCh5UHa — ISRO (@isro) August 4, 2019

The lift-off which was originally scheduled on July 15 was rescheduled due to a technical glitch. The mission was, however, successfully launched just a week later on July 22.

Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:28 UT pic.twitter.com/pLIgHHfg8I — ISRO (@isro) August 4, 2019

The historic launch of India’s second moon mission grabbed attention globally with politicians, celebrities and even the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) congratulating the ISRO team.