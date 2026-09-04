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  • ISRO creates history! Advanced earth observation satellite EOS-05 launched successfully by GSLV-F17

ISRO creates history! Advanced earth observation satellite EOS-05 launched successfully by GSLV-F17

"The eye in the sky," as one of the senior scientists involved in the mission described the satellite, is set to provide real-time imagery and help the nation in areas including agriculture, and disaster management.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: September 4, 2026, 8:56 AM IST
ISRO creates history! Advanced earth observation satellite EOS-05 launched successfully by GSLV-F17
EOS-05 launched successfully by GSLV-F17

New Delhi: In a significant development, ISRO’s advanced Earth observation spacecraft, India’s first ever imaging satellite in geo-orbit was successfully launched from the spaceport in Sriharikota on Friday by a GSLV rocket. The EOS-05 satellite was successfully placed in the intended sub-geosynchronous transfer orbit, about 18 minutes after it lifted off from the spaceport here, ISRO announced.

“The eye in the sky,” as one of the senior scientists involved in the mission described the satellite, is set to provide real-time imagery and help the nation in areas including agriculture, and disaster management.

Read more: Historic development for ISRO as NASA invites Indian Space organisation to join Moon Base program under Artemis Accords

GSLV-F15 rocket mission director Thomas Kurian said that this is the heaviest satellite ever launched by the GSLV into a GTO or sub-GTO orbit.

“Moment of immense pride and happiness for all of us,” says Thomas Kurian

He said, “This is a moment of immense pride and happiness for all of us. The GSLV has successfully completed its 19th mission, carrying the EOS-05 satellite, an Earth observation satellite with a unique configuration capable of near-real-time imaging.”

He further said that it is the heaviest satellite ever launched by the GSLV into a GTO or sub-GTO orbit. The launch takes only a few minutes, but behind those few minutes lie months and years of relentless hard work.

Here are some of the key details:

  • The mission carries a satellite called EOS-05
  • It is designed to provide India with a continuous bird’s-eye view of the country from an altitude of around 36,000 kilometres above Earth.
  • The GSLV-F17 launch vehicle is 51.7 metres tall and has a liftoff mass of 420.5 tonnes, making it one of India’s largest operational launch vehicles.
  • Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh praised the successful launch of ISRO’s GSLV-F17 rocket mission
  • The minister said that India’s space capabilities are reaching new heights, further strengthening the country’s position as a global space power.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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