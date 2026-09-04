ISRO creates history! Advanced earth observation satellite EOS-05 launched successfully by GSLV-F17

"The eye in the sky," as one of the senior scientists involved in the mission described the satellite, is set to provide real-time imagery and help the nation in areas including agriculture, and disaster management.

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EOS-05 launched successfully by GSLV-F17

New Delhi: In a significant development, ISRO’s advanced Earth observation spacecraft, India’s first ever imaging satellite in geo-orbit was successfully launched from the spaceport in Sriharikota on Friday by a GSLV rocket. The EOS-05 satellite was successfully placed in the intended sub-geosynchronous transfer orbit, about 18 minutes after it lifted off from the spaceport here, ISRO announced.

“The eye in the sky,” as one of the senior scientists involved in the mission described the satellite, is set to provide real-time imagery and help the nation in areas including agriculture, and disaster management.

Read more: Historic development for ISRO as NASA invites Indian Space organisation to join Moon Base program under Artemis Accords

GSLV-F15 rocket mission director Thomas Kurian said that this is the heaviest satellite ever launched by the GSLV into a GTO or sub-GTO orbit.

VIDEO | Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh: ISRO successfully launches GSLV-F17 carrying EOS-05 from Sriharikota. The mission places India’s first imaging satellite from geosynchronous orbit on its journey into space. ISRO successfully launches GSLV-F17 carrying EOS-05 from… pic.twitter.com/qqv7E8MkLT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 3, 2026

“Moment of immense pride and happiness for all of us,” says Thomas Kurian

He said, “This is a moment of immense pride and happiness for all of us. The GSLV has successfully completed its 19th mission, carrying the EOS-05 satellite, an Earth observation satellite with a unique configuration capable of near-real-time imaging.”

He further said that it is the heaviest satellite ever launched by the GSLV into a GTO or sub-GTO orbit. The launch takes only a few minutes, but behind those few minutes lie months and years of relentless hard work.

Here are some of the key details: