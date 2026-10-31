ISRO successfully launches new satellite to boost India’s regional navigation system

India’s indigenous satellite system, NavIC, faces a crucial turning point. This deep dive explores how the constellation determines precise positioning, the strategic necessity behind building a homegrown GPS alternative, and the technical hurdles ISRO has encountered along the way, highlighting what the NVS-03 mission must deliver to ensure long-term reliability.

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NVS-03 is the third satellite of the second-generation NVS series. Image Credit: @isro/X

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday launched India’s next-generation navigation satellite, NVS-03. It lifted off on board the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, GSLV-F18 rocket, on a key mission to strengthen the country’s indigenous navigation system.

The launch took place at 11:51 pm at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. “GSLV-F18 carrying NVS-03 lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, Sriharikota,” India’s space agency ISRO said on X.

LIFT-OFF!

GSLV-F18 carrying NVS-03 lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, Sriharikota. Watch live: https://t.co/6X42ANRnTC Mission details:

https://t.co/wtZ6TmjUhc #GSLVF18 #NVS03 #ISRO #NavIC — ISRO (@isro) October 30, 2026

NVS-03 is the third satellite of the second-generation NVS series, intended to augment the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system, an indigenous GPS of sorts, and support the continuity of navigation services.

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India is advancing its regional navigation capabilities with NVS-03, the third satellite in its second-generation NVS series. Built to augment the indigenous Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) network, often considered India’s answer to GPS, the satellite will ensure uninterrupted continuity and improved precision for local navigation services.

NavIC system to become fully operational with…

Former Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist Ravi Gupta on Friday said the launch of the GSLV-F18/NVS-03 mission would mark a significant milestone for India’s indigenous Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system, which is expected to become fully operational following the placement of the satellite in orbit.

Speaking ahead of the launch scheduled for tonight, Gupta, speaking to ANI, said the NavIC system, which faced interruptions due to technical reasons, would regain operational capability with the addition of the fourth satellite. “Today is going to be a very momentous day for our country because our NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) system, which got obstructed because of some technical reasons for some time, is now going to become operational again. Navigation is an important part of any peacetime activity as well as war activity,” he said.

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Highlighting the strategic importance of an indigenous navigation system, Gupta said accurate navigation plays a crucial role in military operations, as missiles, aircraft, submarines and naval vessels depend on reliable navigation systems. “During a war, the importance of accurate navigation becomes extremely important because all our missiles, aircraft, submarines, and ships depend on the navigation system. This will be the fourth satellite. Once it’s in place in orbit, our own navigation system will become completely operational,” he said.