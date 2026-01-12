Home

Watch: ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C62, marks India’s first space mission of 2026

ISRO on Monday successfully launched the PSLV-C62 rocket into orbit from Sriharikota, marking its first space mission of 2026. The rocket placed the EOS-N1 Earth observation satellite and 14 other satellites into orbit.

ISRO PSLV-C62 Launch: Starting the new year with a bang, India has launched its first space mission of 2026 on Monday. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the PSLV-C62 rocket, placing the EOS-N1 Earth observation satellite into orbit. The Indian space agency launched the rocket from Sriharikota and placed 14 other satellites into orbit with the EOS-N1 Earth observation satellite.

#WATCH | Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh: The PSLV-C62/EOS-N1 mission launches from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR). PSLV-C62 will carry EOS-N1 and 15 co-passenger satellites. EOS-N1 and 14 co-passengers are planned for injection into Sun Synchronous Orbit; the KID capsule is… pic.twitter.com/b4mrfQMTM2 — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2026

ISRO’s PSLV-C62 rocket placed the EOS-N1 Earth observation satellite and 14 other satellites into orbit from Sriharikota.

ISRO’s 260-tonne Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle launched from the first launch pad at around 10.19 am. The rocket carried EOS-N1 satellite (Anvesha) placed it into a polar sun-synchronous orbit. The orbit is located few hundreds kilometres above our blue planet. This launch marked a major milestone for the Indian space agency as the last PSLV launch last year was aborted due to technical glitch. With this successful launch the PSLV series completed its 64th mission.

In its statement ISRO said, “Today, we had attempted PSLV-C62 launch mission. We are analysing the data and shall come back to you.”

Researchers of ISRO are now waiting for the availability of telemetry data from the spacecraft, which will confirm whether the launched satellites were successfully placed into their marked location at polar sun-synchronous orbit. However, there is no official statement issued by the space agency over the deployment of EOS-N1 or the 14 co-passenger satellites.

It is to be noted that the PSLV-C62 mission is the country’s first space launch of this year and the 64th successful take off of the PSLV.

The rocket was scheduled to carry EOS-N1 into a polar sun-synchronous orbit, along with 14 domestic and international satellites arranged through ISRO’s commercial arm NewSpace India Ltd.

The Indian space agency is likely to provide a brief once the analysis of flight data is completed by its scientists.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

