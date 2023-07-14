Home

ISRO Team Members Share Delight As Chandrayaan-3 Mission Successfully Lifts Off | Watch

Chandrayaan-3, country's third lunar exploration mission, will make India the fourth country after US, China, and Russia, to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon and demonstrate the country’s abilities for safe and soft landing on lunar surface.

ISRO chief S Somanath said Chandrayaan-3 has started its journey towards the moon.

Chandrayaan-3 Launch Latest Updates: ISRO team members lead by their chief S Somanath shared delight after Chandrayaan-3 moon mission successfully lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on Friday. In a statement, ISRO said Chandrayaan-3, in its precise orbit, has begun its journey to the Moon and the health of the spacecraft is normal.

ISRO on Successful Launch of Chandrayaan-3

“Chandrayaan-3 has started its journey towards the moon. Our dear LVM3 has already put Chandrayaan-3 craft into the precise around earth…Let us wish all the best for the Chandrayaan-3 craft to make its farther orbit raising manoeuvres and travel towards the moon in the coming days,” ISRO chief S Somanath said.

#WATCH |ISRO chief S Somanath and the team behind #Chandrayaan3 share their delight after the LVM3 M4 vehicle successfully launched it into orbit. "Chandrayaan-3, in its precise orbit, has begun its journey to the Moon. Health of the Spacecraft is normal," says ISRO. pic.twitter.com/cRlegcsgHI — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

Just 16 minutes after lift-off, propulsion module successfully separated from the rocket and would orbit the earth for about 5-6 times in an elliptical cycle with 170 km closest and 36,500 km farthest from earth moving towards the lunar orbit.

Landing Expected On August 23

The journey from Earth to the moon for the spacecraft is estimated to take about a month and the landing is expected on August 23. Upon landing, it will operate for one lunar day, which is approximately 14 Earth days. One day on the Moon is equal to 14 days on Earth.

Chandrayaan-3 will be inserted into the Lunar Transfer Trajectory after the orbit raising maneuvers. Covering a distance of over 300,000 km, it will reach the Moon in the coming weeks. Scientific instruments onboard will study the Moon’s surface and enhance our knowledge.

Chandrayaan-3 Weighs 3,900 Kilograms

Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module. It weighs around 3,900 kilograms.

Moon serves as a repository of the Earth’s past and a successful lunar mission by India will help enhance life on Earth while also enabling it explore the rest of the solar system and beyond.

July 14, 2023 will always be etched in golden letters in the annals of India’s space sector history, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the launch of much-awaited Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission.

“This remarkable mission will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation,” PM Modi had tweeted earlier.

“Thanks to our scientists, India has a very rich history in the space sector. Chandrayaan-1 is considered to be a path breaker among global lunar missions as it confirmed the presence of water molecules on the moon. It featured in over 200 scientific publications around the world,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

