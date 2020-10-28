New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), on Wednesday announced that it is ready to launch its first satellite of this year on November 7 at at 3.02pm IST. The Indian space agency said that the PSLV C49 will lift off carrying RISAT-2BR2 codenamed EOS-01 and nine other international commercial satellites onboard from the spaceport of Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, subject to weather conditions. Also Read - Chandrayaan-3 Launch May Take Place in Early 2021; Mission Will Not Have Orbiter | All You Need to Know

This launch will be one of the first since the COVID-19-induced lockdown came into force in March. However, owing to Covid-19 pandemic norms, ISRO has decided to close the rocket launch viewing gallery for the public during this launch and gathering of media personnel at the Sriharikota rocket port is also not on the cards.

