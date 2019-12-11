New Delhi: Strengthening its presence in the space further, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched RISAT-2BR1 and 9 customer satellites by PSLV-C48 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota on Wednesday.

The spy satellite, weighing about 628 kg, was launched onboard Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C48 at 3:25 PM from the first launchpad (FLP) of the SDSC in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Notably, this is the 50th mission of PSLV-C48 by the ISRO. Additionally, this is also the 75th and 37th launch mission for SDSC and FLP, respectively.