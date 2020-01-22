New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation unveiled the first look of the humanoid who will be sent to Space hopefully before any man reaches space by 2020. The humanoid is a woman named Vyommitra. While the maiden manned space mission Gaganyaan will not have a woman astronaut, the humanoid is a woman and technically will be the first Indian passenger to Space. Since the mission was looking at pilots from the armed forces and none of them had women in that post, no woman could be included in the team.

The ambitious Gaganyaan mission was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech in 2018. The Cabinet approved setting up an ISRO Technical Liaison Unit in Moscow for smoother cooperation, mainly for the Gaganyaan project.

Two unmanned flights and one manned flight will be undertaken as part of Gaganyaan Programme.

This is what Vyommitra can do:

Humanoid for Gaganyaan unveiled. This is the prototype humanoid which will go as trial before #gaganyaan goes with astronauts. This humanoid speaks too and is named Vyom Mitra . pic.twitter.com/TKX6pbLyrb — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) January 22, 2020

Four astronauts have been shortlisted and they will go to Russia for training by this month-end. In 1984, Rakesh Sharma flew in a Russian module, but this time the Indian astronauts will fly in an Indian module from India, ISRO chief K Sivan said. The work on Charayaan-3 has started and is also going on at full speed, he said.

Gaganyaan is an Indian crewed orbital spacecraft which is being designed to carry three people to Space for a week in 2022. The crewed vehicle is planned to be launched on ISRO’s GSLV Mk III in December 2021.

In September, the first level of the selection of Indian astronauts was conducted. The Gaganyaan project is worth Rs 10,000 crore. It involves a three-member Indian crew being sent to space for a period of seven days. The spacecraft will be placed in a low earth orbit of 300-400 km.