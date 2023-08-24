Home

After Chandrayaan-3 Landing On Moon, What Are The Upcoming ISRO Missions? Know Here

Chandrayaan-3 has successfully landed on the moon and the country is celebrating this huge milestone. Now that the spacecraft has landed on the South Pole region of the moon, have a look at the upcoming projects that the Indian Space Research Organisation will be focusing on...

New Delhi: The latest lunar mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chandrayaan-3 has been a success; the spacecraft has made the much desired soft landing on the ‘mysterious’ South Pole region of the Moon and has become the first nation in the world to do so. As expected, Chandrayaan-3 landed on the lunar surface today, August 23, 2023 at 6:04 PM. Now that Chandrayaan-3 has landed successfully and will soon begin with its scheduled experiments, let us have a look at ISRO’s upcoming missions and know about their objective…

Upcoming ISRO Missions

Aditya L1 Mission

This mission will be India’s first solar mission and the mission is expected to study the sun for about five years. The ISRO Chief has announced that this mission is likely to launch next month, i.e., September, 2023. Thw ISRO PSLV Rocket is slated to launch from Sathish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC SHAR), Sriharikota and the spacecraft is reported to have seven scientific payloads to study the different angles of the sun.

XPoSat Mission

XPoSat Mission (X-ray Polarimeter Satellite) is India’s first polarimetry mission dedicated to study the various dynamics og bright astronomical X-ray sources in extreme conditions. Its spacecraft is slated to carry two scientific payloads in a low earth orbit. Along with being India’s first, this will be the world’s second polarimetry mission and might be launched later in 2023.

INSAT-3DS Mission

This is an Indian meteorological and data relay satellite as part of the Indian National Satellite System, developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation. This climate observation satellite is also expected to be launched this year. To be launched for operational meteorology, this will be the seventh flight unit of the INSAT-3 series.

Manned Space Flight

ISRO is also working on India’s first human space flight mission, which will be a test vehicle of the Gaganyaan programme. The Gaganyaan project aims to launch a crew of three members to an orbit of 400 KM for a three days mission and then bring back to earth safely, by landing on the seas in India. It will be preceded by two unmanned flights and these two flights might be launched by the beginning of next year.

Project NISAR

Another mission in the pipeline is the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) that will track in extreme fine detail, the track movements of the land and ice surfaces of the Earth. With this mission, phenomenon like climate change, deforestation, melting of glaciers, volcanoes and earthquakes will be understood better. This earth observation satellite is expected to be launched early next year.

Right after the landing of Chandrayaan-3, the Centre Director of the Indian Space Research Organisation, Ahmedabad, Nilesh M. Desai exclusively spoke to India.com and discussed what this success means to the scientists of ISRO and the entire country. Nilesh Desai also spoke about the experiments that will take place and the role ISRO Ahmedabad played in this mission. Read the full interview here.

