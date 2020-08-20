New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman and Secretary in the Department of Space K Sivan on Thursday rejected speculations and said that the ISRO won’t be privatised as the Central government has recently announced a number of reforms in the space sector. Also Read - Now, Private Firms Can Carry Out Space Activities Like Building Rockets, Participating in Inter-planetary Missions

Addressing a webinar, Sivan said that the recently announced space sector reforms are not aimed at privatisation of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

"When space sector reforms were announced by the government there were many misconceptions like it would lead to privatisation of ISRO. It is not. Again and again I'm repeating it is not the privatisation of ISRO," Sivan said.

He also stated that the draft on the proposed space activity bill is almost final and it will soon be placed before the Union Cabinet for approval.

Addressing a webinar on ‘Unlocking of India’s Potential in Space Sector,’ he said the whole aim of reforms is enabling the private players to carry out the space activities which is otherwise being done by ISRO.

He added that the Space sector reforms that the Central government has introduced is going to be a real game-changer in India’s space sector

“In fact, the activities of ISRO are going to increase and ISRO will be able to better utilise its resources in taking up developmental as well as capacity building activities of the government, rather than the routine production activity,” he added.

The development comes after the central government on June 24 approved participation of the private sector in the entire range of space activities, including planetary exploration missions.