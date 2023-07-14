Home

ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 All Set To Launch Today: How Is It Different From Chandrayaan-2 | Explained

Chandrayaan-3: This will be Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) follow-up attempt after the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing in 2019.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) completes the 'launch rehearsal' for Chandrayaan-3, which will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, on July 14th. (File/ANI)

Chandrayaan-3 Launch Latest Update: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch Chandrayaan-3 – India’s highly anticipated moon mission – on Friday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The launch has been scheduled for 2:35 PM. And this will be ISRO’s follow-up attempt after the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing in 2019. Learning from the past instance, ISRO this time has implemented several improvements in Chandrayaan-3 to ensure its success this time.

Check differences between Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3

The major difference between Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3 is the GSLV-MkIII rocket. Last time, Chandrayaan-2 comprised of Vikram lander, Pragyan rover, and an orbiter, but this time, Chandrayaan-3 will launch with just a lander and a rover. This time, Chandrayaan-3 will use the Orbiter which already hovering above the Moon launched with Chandrayaan-2 for its communications and terrain mapping requirements.

This time, Chandrayaan-3 lander has been equipped with “lander hazard detection and avoidance cameras” for coordination with the orbiter and the mission control during the landing process on the surface of the Moon. While Chandrayaan-2 had just one such camera, Chandrayaan-3 is fitted with two such cameras.

The Vikram lander will have stronger legs than the earlier version. This time, the landing velocity has been increased from 3m/second to 2m/second, ISRO chairman S Somanath told Times of India.

Another major difference is the addition of more fuel to Vikram so it has more capability to travel or handle dispersion. Moreover, a new sensor has also been added.

Sharing details earlier, the ISRO chief talked about what went wrong with the Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-2 as it went hurtling down towards the identified 500m x 500 m landing spot on the lunar surface with the engines designed to reduce its velocity developing higher thrust than expected. However this time, Somanath said that the area of landing has been expanded from 500m x 500m to four km by 2.5 km.

According to the ISRO chief, Vikram lander now has additional solar panels on other surfaces to ensure that it generates power no matter how it lands.

While Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter was launched with an impressive list of nine in-situ instruments, Chandrayaan-3 mission will have just a single instrument named Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planetary Earth (SHAPE) to study the spectral and polarimetric measurements of earth from the lunar orbit.

Another difference in Chandrayaan-3 mission is that the Laser Retroreflector Array (LRA) being sent with the lander, which is a passive experiment to understand the dynamics of the Moon system.

