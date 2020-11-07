New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the earth observation satellite, EOS-01, on board the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) on Saturday. Also Read - PM Modi Congratulates ISRO Over launch of PSLV C-49, Says Our Scientists Overcame Many Constraints

The PSLV-C49/EOS-01 blasted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh at 3.12 pm at the end of a 26-hour countdown. Also Read - ISRO's First Launch in COVID Times Today, Countdown Begins | All You Need to Know

The lift off was originally scheduled for 3.02 pm, but was delayed by 10 minutes due to debris on the path of the vehicle, ISRO said. Also Read - Countdown Begins For Launch of Earth Observation Satellite EOS-01: ISRO

Watch Live: Launch of EOS-01 and 9 customer satellites by PSLV-49 https://t.co/H4jE2fUhNQ — ISRO (@isro) November 7, 2020

This is the first mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) following the coronavirus pandemic this year.

EOS-01 is intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

The customer satellites are from Lithuania (1), Luxembourg (4) and USA (4).

(With inputs from PTI)