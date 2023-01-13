Home

Joshimath At Risk Of Sinking Entirely, ISRO Makes Scary Revelation; See Satellite Images

According to the report, the land subsidence was slow between April and November 2022, during which Joshimath had sunk by 8.9 cm.

Joshimath crisis: The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released satellite images of Joshimath and a preliminary report on land subsidence which shows that the entire town may sink. According to the report, the land subsidence was slow between April and November 2022, during which Joshimath had sunk by 8.9 cm. But between December 27, 2022 and January 8, 2023, the intensity of land subsidence increased and the town sank by 5.4 cm in these 12 days.

The pictures are taken from the Cartosat-2S satellite. Hyderabad-based NRSC has released the satellite images of areas that are sinking.

In images, the entire town, including the Army’s helipad and the Narasimha temple, has been marked as sensitive zone. On the basis of ISRO’s preliminary report, Uttarakhand government is conducting rescue operation in danger-prone areas and the people in these areas are being shifted to safer places on priority.

The satellite images show that the Joshimath-Auli road is also going to collapse due to the land subsidence.

Although scientists are still studying the cracks that appeared in the houses and roads after the land subsidence in the town, the findings in the primary report of ISRO are frightening.

Key Observations Made By ISRO On Joshimath

Slow subsidence up to ~ -9 cm within the Joshimath town is recorded over a period of 7

months, between April and November 2022. Between 27th December 2022 and 8th January 2023 (possibly on 2nd January 2022 as per

eyewitness reports) a rapid subsidence event was triggered. The region subsided around ~ -5 cm within a span of a few days and the areal extent of

subsidence has also increased. But it is confined to the central part of Joshimath town. A subsidence zone resembling a generic landslide shape was identified (tapered top and

fanning out at base). Crown of the subsidence is located near Joshimath-Auli road at a

height of 2180 m.