New Delhi: A day after he was issued a notice by the Karnataka government over his tweet on the Tablighi Jamaat, Karnataka-cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Mohammad Mohsin on Saturday said that he would respond to the notice 'as per the rules.'

"Yes, I have received the notice and will reply shortly to it as per the rules," he told news agency Press Trust of India (PTI), adding that he had no idea why there was so much outrage on the tweet as he had only shared, in his words, 'a news item of a private news channel.'

On being asked if he thought there was a ‘conspiracy’ behind the entire episode, he remarked that ‘you can’t please everyone all the time.’

Notably, the Bihar-born officer had on Monday tweeted: “More than 300 Tablighi Heroes are donating their plasma to serve the country in New Delhi only. What about it? #Godi Media? They will not show the works of humanity done by these heroes.”

The Tablighi Jamaat congregation was held in Delhi’s Nizamuddin mid-March. Thousands of its attendees later tested positive for coronavirus, and also transmitted the infection to several others, inviting huge criticism from across the country for their ‘irresponsible behaviour.’

However, in recent days, several of the attendees, who had recovered from the virus, came forward to donate their plasma after request by state governments in this regard.

Mohsin, who is a 1996-batch IAS officer, had shot into limelight last April after he was suspended for checking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s helicopter during his visit to Odisha for an election rally.