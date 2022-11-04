AAP Announces Isudan Gadhvi as CM Face For Gujarat Assembly Election

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced Isudan Gadhvi as Aam Admi Party’s chief ministerial candidate for Gujarat Assembly elections. Last week, Kejriwal had urged people to contact the party through SMS, WhatsApp, voice mail and e-mail to give their views about who should be the CM candidate from the party in the state, which is currently being ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

WHO IS ISUDAN GADHVI

40-year-old Isudan Gadhvi hails from an economically sound farmers’ family in Dwarka district’s Pipaliya village.

Isudan began his journalism career in a popular Doordarshan show called ‘Yojana’.

Isudan Gadhvi has been one of Gujarat’s most popular TV journalists and anchors.

His show ‘Mahamanthan’ on VTV News would run from 8-9pm but was stretched to 9.30pm on popular demand.

He found fame after he exposed a ₹ 150 crore scam of illegal deforestation in Dang and Kaparada talukas of Gujarat on his news show, forcing the Gujarat government to take action.

In June 2021, Isudan Gadhvi joined the AAP in presence of party convener Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP on Thursday announced its ninth list of 10 candidates for the Gujarat polls, taking the number of candidates whose names have been announced so far to 118.

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases next month – on December 1 and 5, while votes will be counted on December 8.