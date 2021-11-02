Mumbai: The Income Tax Department has provisionally attached properties worth Rs 1,000 crore in Maharashtra, Delhi, and Goa, allegedly belonging to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, said sources on Tuesday.

According to sources, one of these five properties includes Nirmal Tower situated at Nariman Point, Mumbai. The other attached assets include a flat in a posh Delhi locality, a resort in Goa, agricultural land, and a sugar mill in Maharashtra, said sources.Also Read - Fully Vaccinated People Not Following Guidelines in Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar Expresses Concern

As per reports, the IT department attached the assets of the leader on discovering unaccounted income of about Rs. 184 crore during searches it carried out at 70 premises of two Mumbai-based real estate groups, individuals, and entities allegedly linked to Pawar and his family in Mumbai, Pune, Baramati, Goa, and Jaipur last month. The department further said that incriminating documents, evidencing the unaccounted income were found during the raids. Also Read - Pune: All Shops to Remain Shut on Sept 19 For Ganesh Visarjan | Read Guidelines Here

Even though the department is yet to issue an official statement on the attachment of assets, official sources have informed that the action was taken under the Prohibition of the Benami Property Transactions Act. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Good News! Ajit Pawar Promises to Implement 7th Pay Commission for PMC Employees

Earlier in October, the department had also searched offices and residences of the promoters of Dynamix and DB Realty. Raids were also conducted at sugar mills funded by Dynamix and DB Realty and Pawar’s sisters’ houses and companies. Following these raids, the minister had called these raids “politically motivated”.