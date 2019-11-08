New Delhi: Excited to visit Kartarpur after being selected to be a part of the official ‘Jatha’, Gurdaspur MP and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sunny Deol on Thursday said he will definitely go as it is his area and his home.

Answering to a question on whether he will attend the inauguration ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor, Sunny told ANI, “If I won’t go who will? I will definitely go. It is my area and my home.”

The development comes after the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Thursday evening announced that the Gurdaspur MP will be part of the official ‘jatha’ that will attend the inauguration of the corridor on November 9.

Prior to this, the Ministry of External Affairs earlier in the evening cleared the request of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib on the occasion of Kartarpur Corridor inauguration.

On October 29, India shared a list of 575 pilgrims who will go in the opening ‘jatha’ to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib through Kartarpur corridor.

As per the list, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s name, who will attend the inaugural ceremony as a ‘common man,’ is also included on the list of 575 pilgrims. Other high-profile pilgrims who will go in the ‘jatha’ include Union Ministers Hardeep Puri, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Punjab’s MPs and MLAs among others.

On November 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the corridor from the Indian side and will address a public gathering at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur on the same day.

The Kartarpur Corridor will connect Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district with Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan.

India and Pakistan had on October 24 signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.