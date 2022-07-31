Jaipur: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led central government at a talk show in Jaipur on Sunday. He said that people are losing trust in the parliamentary democracy. “Looking at the situation in the country right now, it seems that it is possible that someday people in India will also enter the Prime Minister’s residence in the same way as they had entered the President’s house in Sri Lanka.” He said that only the Muslim community is suffering due to the Hindu-Muslim politics in this country.Also Read - President, Vice President, Prime Minister Congratulate Jeremy Lalrinnunga For Bagging Gold At CWG

People have lost faith in political parties

Owaisi said that today political parties are becoming irrelevant. “Be it the lawyers’ demonstration in Delhi, the farmers’ movement, the CAA Bill, or the Agneepath scheme, without taking the support of the leaders, the people themselves are protesting by taking to the streets. People no longer have faith in political parties. This is the biggest disadvantage of democracy. All political parties should think seriously about this.” The Hyderabad MP said that there is a dire need to improve the situation. Also Read - Three Jharkhand MLAs, Held in Bengal with Cash, Sent on 10 Days Police Remand by Howrah District Court

Who is spreading bigotry in the country?

Referring to NSA Ajit Doval’s comments at a program that some elements are spreading bitterness in the country in the name of religion and ideology, Owaisi said that Ajit Doval should tell who is spreading fundamentalism in the country. They should name the people. Also Read - Rajasthan Govt Announces 2 Yrs Relaxation In Jobs For Youth, Raises Age Limit, Jobs To Families Of Kedarnath Victims

Congress’s end is good for democracy

Asaduddin Owaisi had said in Jabalpur that Congress can never come to power now. “The sooner it ends, the better it will be for India’s democracy.” Coming down heavily on Congress, Owaisi said that Congress tells Muslims that you keep quiet, we will help you but we (AIMIM) say that you (Dalits, Adivasis, and Muslims) make noise, we will get your rights. He had said that Dalits, Adivasis, and Muslims will have to wake up to fight for their political rights.