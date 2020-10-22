New Delhi: Just a few days ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Income Tax Department on Thursday raided the Congress headquarters in Bihar. A lump sum of Rs 5 lakh was found in a car outside Sadaqat Ashram in Patna. Also Read - India Pushes For Pakistan to Remain on FATF Grey List, Says Pak Continues to be Safe Haven for Terrorists

Income tax teams have been investigating the Congress offices for hours through the day. A notice was pasted at the Congress headquarters. Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score RR vs SRH, Today's T20 Match 40 Live Updates Dubai: Hyderabad Win Toss, Opt to Bowl

Also Read - IndiGo Considers Buying Freighters, Aims to Haul Cargo Globally

Congress leaders Shakti Singh Gohil and Randeep Surjewala among others are being questioned in the matter.

More details awaited…