Chennai: Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, the income tax officials carried out searches in the premises of DMK President M.K. Stalin's daughter Senthamarai and son-in-law Sabareesan in Chennai today, sources said. Senthamarai is married to Sabareesan, who is said to have a major say in the DMK affairs. The tax officials are also carrying out search operations in a couple of more places connected with the DMK.

Last month Income Tax officials searched former minister and DMK leader E.V. Velu's residence and other premises connected with him.

Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 6. The DMK has been out of power since 2011 and it is leaving no stone unturned to storm back to power.