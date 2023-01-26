Home

News

India

‘Fake News’: Top Media Bodies Upset With Centre’s Draft IT Rules, Deadline For Feedback Extended

‘Fake News’: Top Media Bodies Upset With Centre’s Draft IT Rules, Deadline For Feedback Extended

According to the editors guild, the PIB has no constitutional authority to be a regulator of the press in any capacity.

Representative Image

New Delhi: The government of India has extended the deadline for feedback on the contentious draft amendment to the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 to February 20, 2023. The previous deadline was January 25. The move comes after top media bodies including, the Press Association and The Editors Guild of India, wrote to Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging him to “expunge” the amendments to IT Rules that seek to direct social media platforms to take down news or information identified as “fake” by the Press Information Bureau’s Fact Checking Unit.

“In response to requests received from stakeholders, the Ministry has decided to extend the last date for receipt of comments on the said amendment till 20.2.2023,” a ministry notification said.

Editors guild Unhappy With The Proposed Amendment

The editors guild has expressed its concerns over the proposed amendment as it believes that it would give the PIB a sweeping power and would make it easier to muzzle the free press.

“This new procedure basically serves to make it easier to muzzle the free press, and will give sweeping powers to the PIB, or any ‘other agency authorised by the Central Government for fact checking’, to force online intermediaries to take down content that the government may find problematic,” the editors guild had said in a letter yesterday.

According to the editors guild, the PIB has no constitutional authority to be a regulator of the press in any capacity.

The Press Association, a representative body of government-accredited media persons, had in a statement raised similar concerns regarding a government body having the power to determine what is ‘fake news’.

“The Press Council is already deciding on many complaints on fake news… Bestowing this power to determine and take action on fake news by a purely government body like the Press Information Bureau will dilute and diminish the power, and independence of the Council which has been functioning smoothly since 1966,” the PA had said in a statement.