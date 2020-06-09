New Delhi: A day after overruling the Kejriwal government’s order of reserving hospitals for residents of Delhi, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday said he has taken the right decision as the order violated the Right to Equality and Right to Life which includes Right to Health as well. Also Read - LG Overrules AAP Govt's Order: Sisodia Calls it ‘BJP Conspiracy’, Kejriwal Says it Will Now Create Big Challenge

“It violated the Right to Equality and Right to Life, which includes Right to Health. When it comes to health care, access to universal health care is the responsibility of the state,” Baijal said on overruling Delhi government’s order to admit only Delhi residents in hospitals in the national capital. Also Read - ‘Treatment Should Not be Denied to Any COVID Patient’: Lt Governor Baijal Overrules Delhi Govt’s Order

On Monday, the Lieutenant Governor overruled the AAP government’s order to reserve Delhi government-run and private hospitals in the national capital for Delhiites.

Earlier in the day, he called an all-party meet to discuss the prevailing coronavirus situation in the national capital.

“It is absolutely essential that all agencies – be it Central government, state government or local bodies – work together to fight this pandemic. This is why I called an all-party meeting today. It was conducted in a harmonious manner and a number of useful suggestions have been received,” he said.

With Delhi govt, regular meetings of SDMA are held in presence of CM & Dy CM. In DDMA meeting, we get full support from Centre which sends their experts from time to time to guide us. Having said that I reserve right to take decisions in interest of people of Delhi: Anil Baijal https://t.co/LeYDYRQrOg — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2020

Talking about his decision-making power, Baijal said that with Delhi government, regular meetings of SDMA are held in the presence of CM and Deputy CM. “In DDMA meeting, we get full support from the Centre which sends their experts from time to time to guide us. Having said that I reserve right to take decisions in the interest of people of Delhi,” Anil Baijal added.

In the first all-party meeting called by Baijal to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic situation in Delhi, the BJP and Congress demanded that the testing be increased, while the ruling AAP raised the issue of patients from outside the national capital seeking treatment in hospitals.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta emphasised on the need to increase the COVID-19 testing and the number of hospital beds for the affected.

He also suggested that schools and metro services should not be resumed and the government should reconsider its decision to permit opening of malls in view of the rising cases of coronavirus.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar claimed in the meeting that since the coronavirus cases started to spike after June 3, Delhi has been testing fewer people every day, and said it was a “dangerous” situation.

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said he raised the issue of patients coming from outside Delhi for treatment and how the city will deal with the pressure.