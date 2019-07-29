New Delhi: As the condition of Unnao rape survivor continued to be critical following an accident a day earlier, her mother on Monday said that a conspiracy was hatched to eliminate all of them.

“It was not an accident but a conspiracy to eliminate all of us,” the rape survivor’s mother said.

Further, she alleged that the son of a co-accused in the Unnao rape case, Shahi Singh, and another youth of the village had issued them threats. “They said that they will deal with us,” a leading news channel reported the mother as saying.

On Sunday, the woman, who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her in Unnao, was critically injured while two of her relatives were killed after the car in which they were travelling in collided with a truck near Rae Bareli district.

If reports are to be believed, victims’s lawyer, who was driving the car was also injured in the road accident. Both the rape victim and lawyer are undergoing treatment at the Trauma Centre of King George’s Medical University in Lucknow. Their condition is said to be critical.

Further, the matter will now be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In the wake of yesterday’s incident, the opposition today continued to mount attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led UP government.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee that the BJP should focus on what’s happening in UP instead of defaming the Bengal government. “Everyday they defame Bengal but does the government have any idea about what is happening in UP? What happened in Unnao, two relatives of victim died & she is in serious condition. There should be a high power inquiry,” Banerjee said.

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi also hit out at the Yogi government, asking, “does it have no moral duty towards its citizens any more, or was that never on its agenda anyway?”

“So a woman is allegedly raped by a BJP MLA. Her father is beaten up and dies in custody. A key witness dies mysteriously last year. Now her aunt who was also a witness is killed and her lawyer is critically injured in an accident caused by a truck with blackened number plates,” Priyanka tweeted.

Besides Priyanka, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also took a dig at the central government mocking its ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ campaign.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Gandhi tweeted, “Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao. A new special education bulletin for Indian women. Don’t ask questions if a BJP MLA is accused of having raped you.”