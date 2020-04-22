New Delhi: Hours after the Central government said that a new ordinance will be brought in to deal the attacks on health workers across the country in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the tough law will ensure safety of healthcare professionals at this critical time. He also said that there can be no compromise on the safety of health workers. Also Read - ‘Ensure Adequate Security to Health Workers to Prevent Violence Against Them,’ Home Ministry Writes to States

“The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 manifests our commitment to protect each and every healthcare worker who is bravely battling COVID-19 on the frontline. It will ensure safety of our professionals. There can be no compromise on their safety!,” PM Modi said in a tweet. Also Read - Coronavirus: Attack on Health Workers Won’t be Tolerated; Jail up to 7 Years if Found Guilty, Says Centre

The statement from PM Modi comes an hour after the Home Ministry wrote letter to states and UTs, asking them to provide adequate protection to healthcare professionals who are facing attacks from unruly people.

Writing the letter to all chief secretaries of all states and union territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla flagged the heinous instances of unruly behaviour by people where the families and relatives of medical professionals, suspected to have died due to COVID-19 infection, were prevented from performing the last rites of the deceased.

“In such cases, adequate security should be provided; and, stringent action should be taken against such offenders who obstruct the performance of last rites of medical professionals or frontline healthcare workers, who, unfortunately, succumb to the infection from COVID-19 while discharging their services, or otherwise,” he said in the letter to the states.

In the letter, the Home Secretary said the state governments and union territory administrations are requested to appoint nodal officers at state or union territory level and at district level, who would be available 24×7 to address safety issue on the functioning of medical professionals.

He further wrote that the states and union territories should also take immediate and strict action in case any incident of violence takes place.