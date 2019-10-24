New Delhi: Days after expressing resentment for being sidelined at a Durga puja event by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said he and his wife would be delighted to meet the CM on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. He also said that the meeting with the CM is subject to her inconvenience. “Raj Bhavan may have been informed, I’m not aware of it so far. My wife and I would be delighted to call on the CM on #BhaiDooj subject to her absolute convenience,” Dhankar said.

On October 15, the WB governor said that he felt disturbed and hurt’’ as he was sidelined by the WB CM on the occasion of Durga Puja in the state. He then slammed the state CM, saying “he appreciates the approach by the government for the 1st servant”.

“I appreciate this discourteous approach by govt for the 1st servant. I’m sure they’ll do soul searching & make amends. We’re part of 1 state. I’m deeply hurt & disturbed,” Dhankhar said.

“This bad taste in my mouth has been created by people who perhaps do not have the mindset and the large heart that people of West Bengal have. Insult was not to me, insult was to the culture of West Bengal. It was an insult to every person of the state,” he quipped.

Earlier, the state governor was granted ‘Z’ class VIP security by the Union Home Ministry after he suggested that there were “potential threats” to him.

Under the ‘Z’ category, which is the highest level of security provided to political leaders, the West Bengal Governor will get around eight to 10 armed security personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) whenever he travels in the state, as well as across the country.

Governor Dhankar was under threat after he criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the TMC government under her over the law and order situation in West Bengal.