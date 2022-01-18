New Delhi: Former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a technical glitch that forced the latter to restart his Davos Agenda address. “Itna jhooth teleprompter bhi nahin jhel paya (not even the teleprompter could handle such lies),” Rahul said in a tweet in Hindi.Also Read - Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor Voice Support After Virat Kohli Quits Test Captaincy

इतना झूठ Teleprompter भी नहीं झेल पाया। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 18, 2022

While several Congress leaders and social media users claimed that it was a "teleprompter gaffe" as PM had to pause and then restart his special address to the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda 2022 summit, BJP leaders, on the other hand claimed that it was a technical glitch due to which the WEF people were not able to patch the PM and requested him to start again.

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister over the incident, Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “Teleprompter se bhashan chal sakta hai, shasan nahin. Kal ye poore desh ki samajh mein aa gaya (You can give a speech but not rule using a teleprompter. The whole country understood this yesterday).”

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, shared the video of the prime minister taking a pause in his speech, calling him the “teleprompter guy”. Youth Congress tweeted, “Failed to address after teleprompter stopped working, PM Modi failed to represent the country on World Economic Forum!”

BJP Counters Congress And Its Leaders

Countering the grand old party and its leaders, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga slammed those criticising the PM. “Don’t those getting excited at the tech glitch not realise that the problem was at WEF’s end? They were not able to patch PM, so requested him to start again, which is evident in the way Klaus Schwab said that he will again give a short introduction and then open up the session,” he said.

Several other BJP leaders cited the same reason for the incident and some posted a video from the WEF’s YouTube channel, showing the sequence of events.

What had actually happened?

According to the video and pointers along with it shared by BJP leaders, Prime Minister Modi’s speech started abruptly from the middle without English interpretation. The prime minister was interrupted by the co-ordinator who asked him to check if all had been connected, Schwab then started the official session and Modi again started his speech with English interpretation being shared.