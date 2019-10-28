New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tussle for Maharashtra Chief Minister’s post, the Shiv Sena on Monday launched a scathing attack on the its ally and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the economic slowdown, claiming that the economic slump was ‘evident in the subdued Diwali celebrations this year’. In an editorial in party mouthpieces ‘Saamana’ and ‘Dopahar Ka Saamana’, Sena asserted that the ‘dhoom-dhadaka’ of fire-crackers are missing from this year’s Diwali.

Furthermore, it invoked a famous dialogue from super-hit Bollywood movie ‘Sholay’ and said,”Itna Sannata Kyun Hain Bhai“? The country is facing an economic crisis. The condition of the Indian economy is worsening instead of improving.”

“Whatever may be the condition, people somehow manage to find ways and means to celebrate Diwali, but the same cannot be said of the country’s financial sector in the grip of an economic crisis. Our markets are deserted, the festive glitter is not visible anywhere, but in the guise of online shopping, foreign companies are making money,” the Sena said.

Upping the ante against its ‘Big Brother’, the Sena stated,”The ‘Mai-Baap Sarkar’ at the Centre says it will double farmers’ incomes, but some or the other natural calamities keep hitting them in the form of drought or floods. Due to demonetisation and GST, factories are threatened, industries and businesses are shutting, employment generation is badly affected with even the banks going bankrupt.”

Notably, both Sena and BJP are at loggerheads ever since they retained power in Maharashtra. Earlier in the day, the power-sharing struggle between the BJP and Sena took a different turn when both the ruling allies met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari, separately. The first to call on the Governor was Shiv Sena’s Transport Minister in the outgoing cabinet Diwakar Raote, and BJP Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis followed later at the Raj Bhavan shortly, official sources said.

While Raote maintained called the meeting a ‘courtesy call’, CM Fadnavis said that he briefed him on the state political and post-polls situation. “I called on the Governor to extend Diwali greetings only. It’s been my tradition since the past over five decades,” Raote told reporters after emerging from the brief meeting.

“Met Governor Koshyari ji and wished him on the occasion of Diwali. Also apprised him on the current scenario,” CM Fadnavis tweeted.

