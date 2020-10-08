Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday ridiculed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he asserted that ‘his party would have thrown China out of India’s territory in less than 15 minutes.’ Also Read - Clashes Erupt Between West Bengal Police, BJP Workers During Party's Big 'March to Nabanna'

Taking a dig at him, Mishra said that he wants to pay respect to the guru who has taught Rahul Gandhi and also asked him from where does he get good quality hash. Also Read - 'Gazab Beizzati Hai Yaar': Hilarious Memes Flood Twitter After JDU Denies Ticket to Gupteshwar Pandey

Addressing the media, Mishra said, “Dus din mein karz maaf, 15 minute mein China saaf, main toh us guru ko naman kar raha hoon jisne inko padhaya hai. Itni achhi quality ka ye nasha laate kahan se hain?” Also Read - Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Denied JD(U) Ticket, Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey Says His Life is Dedicated to People of Bihar

(“In 10 days loan waiver, in 15 days throwing out China… I would like to pay my respects to the teacher who has taught him this. From where do you get such good quality drugs” )

Watch the video here:

#WATCH: Dus din mein karz maaf, 15 minute mein China saaf, main toh us guru ko naman kar raha hoon jisne inko padhaya hai. Itni achhi quality ka ye nasha laate kahan se hain?: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Rahul Gandhi's remark pic.twitter.com/xrX47Wgs87 — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday had attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India’s border standoff with China, saying that if Congress been in power, it would have thrown out China from the country in less than 15 minutes.

“The coward PM says that no one has taken our land. Today, there is only one country in the world whose land has been taken by another country. India is the only country where another country came in and took away 1200 square km. And PM calls himself a ”Desh bhakti” and the whole country knows that China’s forces are inside our territory, what kind of patriot he is? If we were in power we would have thrown out China in less than 15 minutes,” Gandhi said.

During the ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’, Rahul had also hit out at the administration on a range of other burning issues, including the Hathras alleged rape case, GST share and farmers’ issues.