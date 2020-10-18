Noida: A flying object which later turned out to be a balloon of Marvel superhero Iron Man was spotted in a town in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, triggering panic among residents. The residents of Greater Noida’s Dankaur town noticed the strange flying object in the sky and mistook it as an alien. Also Read - Elon Musk Claims That Pyramids Were 'Obviously' Built by Aliens, Gets Invite From Egypt to Visit Them

Anxiety gripped locals first saw the gas balloon hovering in Dankaur in the morning. Later, it landed in a canal near Bhatta Parsaul village, where a crowd had gathered to see what some of them thought was an alien. Also Read - UFO Sighting? Alien Ship 25 Times The Size of Earth Spotted Near the Sun, Claims UFO Hunter

Police said it was a balloon filled with air that had gone up in the sky and later came down and got stuck in the bushes along the canal. Also Read - UFO or Weather Balloon: Mysterious Balloon-Like White Object Spotted in Japan’s Sky, Twitter is Bewildered

A part of the balloon was touching the flowing water in the canal which led the balloon to shake a little. Unbeknown to the spectators, this made for an anxious watch, Dankaur SHO Anil Kumar Pandey said.

He said a major reason behind the anxiety among people was the unusual shape of the Iron Man balloon. This was an unusual sight, so some people even thought it was an alien or something like that and were apprehensive, Pandey said.

The official said the balloon was fished out around noon and apparently it came down because it was losing its gas.

There was nothing harmful in the object but it was yet to be ascertained who floated it in the air, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)